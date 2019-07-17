Lubbock Police searching for suspect in Saturday night murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is searching for a suspect in the Saturday night murder of 67-year-old Larry Fawver on July 13.
20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman has been identified as a suspect by LPD and an arrest warrant for murder has been issued.
Abdurahman is believed to have ties to the Grand Prairie and possibly the Lubbock area.
On July 13th, around 6:20 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 5600 block of 122nd Street. Officers located Fawver and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. In less than 12 hours after the fatal shooting investigators arrested 19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo.
Investigators urge anyone with information on Abdurahman to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
