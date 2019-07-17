Luggage, tote bag donations needed for Women’s Protective Services

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore and Women’s Protective Services will host a Luggage and Tote Bag drive to help some of the clients of WPS.
The drive will take place at the ReStore, located at 8004 Indiana Ave. inside of the Melonie Square Shopping Center.
The bags will go to benefit the clients of WPS, who often times have nothing more than a trash bag to carry their belongings. WPS is a shelter in Lubbock that works to provide a safe space for victims of domestic violence, education and prevention for domestic violence, rehabilitation for violent family members, transitions to self-sufficiency and the elimination of family violence.
Those who need more information about the luggage and tote drive are asked to call Christy Reeves at 806-500-1996.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.