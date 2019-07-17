Man arrested, accused of attempting to abduct child while she was sleeping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Investigators made an arrest on a suspect wanted on a burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony warrant.
Sheriff’s Office Investigators with the assistance of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the U.S Marshals, arrested 32-year-old John David Martinez, on a warrant issued by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office on charges of burglary with Intent to commit another felony.
Martinez allegedly entered through the window of a home in the 5000 N CR 1770, in Lubbock.
The suspect reportedly made contact with a 9-year-old inside the home while she was sleeping. He attempted to abduct the child when she screamed for her mother. Martinez then exited the home through the same window.
Martinez is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $200,000 bond.
According to court documents, Martinez was indicted in 2018 on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. The indictment says he tried to arrange a meet with a child younger than 14 to engage in sexual intercourse. He did this through text messages. He has not gone to trial in this matter.
He is also a convicted felon. In 2016, he was convicted of injury to a child.
This case remains under investigation by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Investigators. We urge anyone with information on this case to call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at (806)775-1494.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.