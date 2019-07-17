Motorcycle club to host Christmas in July toy run for UMC Children’s patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Dirty Gringos Motorcycle Club is hosting its 7th Annual Chrome and Crayons Toy run on Saturday, July 20, starting at 2 p.m. inside the parking lot of University Medical Center to benefit the patients of UMC’s Children’s Hospital.
Each year the motorcycle club asks other clubs to partner with them in buying toys, games, coloring books and other fun items for the children-patients who stay in the Children’s Hospital.
Riders will deliver toys to children, and visit with them and their families for its Christmas in July event.
“Many sick kids who live in Lubbock are lifted up by events during the holidays, but there are hundreds of patients throughout the rest of the year at the UMC Children’s Hospital who don’t feel the direct support from the community,” Shannon ‘Blind Dog’ Bryant, benefit founder of the toy run for the Dirty Gringos, said in a news release. “We hope to fill that void.”
