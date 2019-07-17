Pay It Forward: Giving back to a vet in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipient is Eloy Hernandez, a Lubbock veteran who is more than in need of a break.
Hernandez is a marine vet and has had leg problems for years, which has included several rounds of surgeries. He and his wife are not able to have children of their own, so they adopted three young boys from Amarillo.
The day after the adoption was settled, Hernandez’s leg had to be amputated.
That does not put him down, though.
Hernandez also does yard work around town to help make ends meet, but a couple years ago while he was working on someone’s yard most of his equipment was stolen out of his garage. Most of it has since been replaced.
To help him out KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union gave a monetary gift to Hernandez.
