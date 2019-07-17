Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) -Despite having a young team, the Motley County Matadors went 11-2. In 2019, Mike Bigham’s bunch will be served by youth again.
“a lot of time you hear coaches say they’re young. You’re only supposed to be able to say that one time, but we’re actually going to be younger in position. All of our sophomores will have to start for us in a lot of positions that we had seniors playing last year.”
Motley County will get strong tests early with a D1 non-district lineup.
“Playing Valley, Paducah, Crowell, Knox City, just to name a few. Those are your bigger more hungry school districts that make they playoffs year in and year out. Having to play D1 schools with a young team, may not pan out early, but its worked really good for us over the years.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.