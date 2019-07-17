Police Report: Woman hides steak knife in bra, stabs victim during fight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman who is listed as homeless by the Lubbock Police Department has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of aggravated assault.
Sheila Mitchell, 50, is accused of stabbing a woman two times with a steak knife she had hidden in her bra.
The police report says on Ma 14, 2019, Mitchell and another woman got into a fight. During the fight, Mitchell pulled out the steak knife. The report says the victim was stabbed twice in the arm.
During the investigation, Mitchell called police dispatch and admitted to stabbing the victim. However, she told police the victim produced the knife and she grabbed the blade to try and get it away from her, but the report shows Mitchell did not have any injuries from a knife.
Police reports say her story changed multiple times during the investigation.
She is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center with her bail set at $10,000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.