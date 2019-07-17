Police say overnight shootings in Lubbock are connected

Just after 10 p.m. on July 16th, Lubbock patrol officers responded to the intersection of Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue for reports of a shooting. Four people were inside a car that was targeted and shot by a suspect. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Jaquan Johnson, was struck during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The other three passengers, a 20-year-old female, 17-year-old female and 16-year-old female, were not injured during the incident.