Rep. Arrington gives statement on vote against H.R. 1327 Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Friday, July 12, the United States Congress voted on a bill to extend The Victim Compensation fund established for first responders of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The bill, which extends funding for the victim compensation by 70 years until October 2089, with procedures to be reassessed every five years, passed by a vote of 402-12.
Texas Representative Jodey Arrington voted against the measure, and offered this statement regarding his decision on the vote:
“The horror of September 11, 2001 continues to this day for those whose lives were forever impacted by this unspeakable act of evil. I agree that first responders and victims should not suffer financial hardships due to ongoing medical and other costs related to the attack. However, we should not abandon our stewardship responsibilities and the past practice of ensuring appropriate oversight and accountability by extending the Victim Compensation Fund for seventy years to 2090.
I fully support reauthorizing this fund. However, it would be a disservice to both taxpayers and first responders if victims were not effectively compensated and fraudulent claims not prevented as a result of improper oversight and management of the fund.
Since its inception, the Victim Compensation Fund has been repeatedly reauthorized for no more than five-year increments, allowing for regular Congressional oversight to ensure the program is working well and appropriately funded. I urge the Senate to apply these standards and reauthorize this important fund in a manner that honors both the victims of 9/11 and the taxpayers.”
