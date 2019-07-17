4 shot in northeast Lubbock; police continue search for suspect, victim

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a shooting in which four people were shot while on their way back to a house in northeast Lubbock.
Police reported to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Cherry Avenue and East Baylor Street.
Four people were shot, but emergency officials were only able to find three victims a few blocks away at North Elder and East Colgate streets.
The three were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police. The search still continues for the fourth victim.
Police are also actively searching for the suspect in this shooting. There have been no arrests made at this time.
As of this morning police had parts of East Baylor, North Elder and East Colgate Street blocked off.
LPD also responded to a shooting near Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the there is no indication the two are related. Read that story here.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
