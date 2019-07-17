Single-Game Tickets, Theme Games Announced for 2019 Season

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech unveiled its theme game schedule and single-game ticket prices for the 2019 football season Wednesday evening in anticipation of the July 22 on-sale date for the general public.
Prices start as low as $25 for the Aug. 31 season opener against Montana State, which will be the Celebrate Texas Tech Game. Tickets can also be purchased for as low as $35 for the UTEP game, $40 for Kansas State, $45 for Iowa State and $65 for both Oklahoma State and TCU.
The UTEP game will serve as the Agriculture Game where Tech will highlight not only the cotton industry but also the beef, dairy and other crops vital to Texas Tech and the South Plains. On the heels of a successful past legislative session and the approval of the new School of Veterinary Medicine, Tech will recognize a diverse group of agriculture related parties, from cotton farmers to the university's nationally-prominent judging teams.
The Energy Game, which honors the West Texas oil, gas and wind industries, will return for a third year for the Oklahoma State contest. Iowa State will serve as Tech's annual Homecoming opponent, while TCU will be the Celebrate America Game and Kansas State will be Senior Day.
In addition to single-game tickets, Red Raider fans can still purchase season tickets for as low as $190 a seat or for only $149 as part of the Red Raider Mobile Pass. The mobile pass provides fans a guaranteed seat for all six home games and works with any cellular device, providing a different seat assignment each home weekend.
The list of ticket options for 2019 also includes the Raider Power Pack, which is a three-game ticket package that starts at only $120 and allows fans to choose three of the six home games. Group tickets are also available for groups of 20 or more at discounted rates.
Ticket representatives are available during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) Monday through Friday to assist fans in meeting all their ticket needs. The ticket office can be reached at 806-742-TECH.
TEXAS TECH THEME GAMES AND SINGLE-GAME TICKET PRICES
Aug. 31 – Celebrate Texas Tech Game (Low as $25)
Sept. 7 – Agriculture Game (Low as $35)
Oct. 5 – Energy Game (Low as $65)
Oct. 19 – Homecoming (Low as $45)
Nov. 16 – Celebrate America Game (Low as $65)
Nov. 23 – Senior Day (Low as $40)