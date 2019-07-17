Slaton man indicted, accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock County Grand Jury as indicted a Slaton man on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child - sexual contact.
Manuel Alcorta, 55, of Slaton is in the Lubbock County Detention Center and his bail has been set at $100,000.
According to reports from the Texas Rangers, Slaton Police were contacted by the Texas Rangers after a 10-year-old child in San Antonio made an outcry about being sexually assaulted by Alcorta.
The report says the victim has been sexually abused since she was four years old and on multiple occasions.
The alleged assault and abuse happened in Slaton.
