WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for suspects in multiple vehicle burglary cases
By KCBD Digital | July 17, 2019 at 5:47 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 5:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for two men seen using stolen credit cards and a variety of vehicle burglary suspects on this week's Wanted Wednesday.

The first case involves two suspects caught using credit cards stolen from a vehicle at multiple locations on June 25. The cards were taken from the vehicle early that morning.

The second case is a vehicle burglary that happened around 4 a.m. on July 4 at 5310 Englewood Avenue.

The third case, also on July 4, is a vehicle burglary from the 3400 block of 54th Street. This one happened around 3:20 a.m.

The fourth case involves two suspects who were seen entering the fenced-in area of a property and stealing items from a vehicle around 1 p.m. on July 9.

The fifth case involves two men seen walking around a parking lot checking for unlocked vehicles on July 11 around 5:30 a.m. at 2101 Avenue Q. They are seen on camera finding an unlocked vehicle and stealing items from it.

If you have information about any of these incidents, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

