WANTED WEDNESDAY: LPD searching for suspects in multiple vehicle burglary cases

Can YOU help us identify these suspects? It's time for a #WantedWednesday post and we need your help! First up, we have two male suspects using stolen credit cards in multiple locations. Next, we have a suspect break into a truck early one morning, his buddy is in the suspect vehicle ready to drive away. Then on the same morning, another suspect is attempting to break into vehicles. He locates one and steals items. We have ANOTHER vehicle burglary where a suspect hops into a fenced-in property and passes his friend items over the fence that he stole from a vehicle. Who wants to guess what the last video is? That's right! A vehicle burglary! Two suspects are walking around testing car handles and unfortunately get lucky. They end up stealing items from the vehicle. If you have any information regarding these cases please call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a reward!