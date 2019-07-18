Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Police draw link between 2 Lubbock shootings, man arrested after attempted kidnapping and ‘El Chapo’ sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years

By Michael Cantu | July 18, 2019 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated July 18 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two shootings within hours of each other in East Lubbock are thought to be connected, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

A Lubbock man is behind bars after Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies say he tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl

United is partnering with Lubbock-area schools to host a school supply drive for local students in need.

  • Those who wish to donate can do so by buying school supplies and dropping them into barrels near the front of any United Supermarkets, Market Streets or Amigos location.
  • The drive will take place until July 28.
  • Read more from KCBD’s Melanie Camacho: United Family to host school supply drive

Prosecutors in Natucket dropped charges against actor Kevin Spacey.

In more national news, a federal judge sentenced former Mexican drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, to life in prison, plus 30 more years.

  • The former head of the Sinaloa Cartel is expected to be sent to a supermax prison in Colorado.
  • Prior to his sentencing he complained about the conditions of his confinement and told the judge he was denied a fair trial.
  • Read more from the AP here: Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison

Read more Wednesday stories here:

