Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two shootings within hours of each other in East Lubbock are thought to be connected, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
- The first shooting took place around 10 p.m. Tuesday near Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue.
- The second was reported around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near North Elder Avenue and East Colgate Street.
- Read the full story here: Police say overnight shootings in Lubbock are connected
A Lubbock man is behind bars after Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies say he tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl
- Investigators say John David Martinez snuck into a home in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 and tried to take the girl.
- When he tried to run off with her, she screamed for her mother.
- Read the full story here: Man arrested, accused of attempting to abduct child while she was sleeping
United is partnering with Lubbock-area schools to host a school supply drive for local students in need.
- Those who wish to donate can do so by buying school supplies and dropping them into barrels near the front of any United Supermarkets, Market Streets or Amigos location.
- The drive will take place until July 28.
- Read more from KCBD’s Melanie Camacho: United Family to host school supply drive
Prosecutors in Natucket dropped charges against actor Kevin Spacey.
- Spacey was accused of groping a teenager at a bar in 2016.
- However, his accuser is now pleading the fifth and refusing to cooperate.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
In more national news, a federal judge sentenced former Mexican drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, to life in prison, plus 30 more years.
- The former head of the Sinaloa Cartel is expected to be sent to a supermax prison in Colorado.
- Prior to his sentencing he complained about the conditions of his confinement and told the judge he was denied a fair trial.
- Read more from the AP here: Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison
