The family of Christopher Perez speaks out 10 years after his unsolved murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is bringing attention to another unsolved murder in Lubbock as they approach a somber anniversary. One week from today will mark 10 years since Christopher Perez was murdered in Lubbock.
Police say Christopher Perez was stabbed in the chest and head outside of the Boss Office Bar on East 34th street on July 31st, 2009. He was 26 years old.
Perez's sister, Monica Trevino, said her brother was a pillar of support for their family.
“Very giving, and just always there for everybody,” Monica said. It's been ten years, and the case is still unsolved.
“I really don’t think there ever will be closure because somebody in our family is missing. Somebody that was a strong person that we need isn’t with us anymore,” Monica said.
Police are looking for two people, the man who stabbed Chris and an associate. At this time, they only have sketches of the men. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 45 years old, standing around 5′9 and weighing 180 pounds.
The man with the suspect is described as Hispanic and older than 50, who wore glasses and does not speak English.
They were last seen driving an older white 80's model ford pickup extended cab with a toolbox in the back.
“It's not fair that they get to live their life and my brother's life was taken,” Monica said.
Jordan Trevino, Chris’s nephew, said he was one of the last people to see him.
“It’s great that I have that last memory of him and that I got to give him a hug before he left. I mean, because who knew that that would be the last time I saw him?” Jordan said.
The family said they lean on each other for support. They just hope they can get answers soon.
“Hopefully someday we get answers or this person comes forward before my grandma passes away so that she can die peacefully,” Jordan said.
If you have any information about this case you can call crime line at 806-741-1000.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.