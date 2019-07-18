Gregory earns five year contract extension

The Red Raiders finished sixth in the league and four Red Raiders earned All-Big 12 nods. Former Red Raider Kierra Miles highlighted Gregory’s crew with Second Team NFCA All-Region honors. After being named head coach in June of 2014, Gregory guided the Red Raiders to a 25-26 record including a 9-9 mark in Big 12 play in her first year at the helm. Gregory’s team finished strong down the stretch with three Big 12 series victories including taking two of three from Texas for the first time in a single season in Texas Tech history. Two of Tech’s four NFCA All-American’s – Jessica Hartwell and Karli Hamilton – have come under the direction of Gregory and she has guided the Red Raiders to 12 NFCA All-Region nods as well as 21 All-Conference honors.