Jarrett Culver introduced by the Minnesota Timberwolves: “I am ready to play”

Minneapolis, Minnesota (KCBD) -The Minnesota Timberwolves introduced their top draft pick, Lubbock Jarrett Culver at a news conference Thursday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders says he is ready to put in whatever it takes to have a successful NBA career.
“I’m just thankful for you taking a chance, an opportunity on a kid from Lubbock. I’m excited to get to work. I want to win as bad as these coaches.”
Culver also was sure to thank his hometown for this amazing journey he is on.
“Lubbock and Texas Tech, just everything we have been through and I grew up in Lubbock. I’m just excited for everything that’s to come. I’m just excited to be a Minnesota Timberwolf.
Culver will wear #23 and he’s humbled to play on basketball’s biggest stage, the NBA
“It’s a new adventure for me for sure just getting out of Lubbock Texas. I’m excited to play my heart out every night. Just be part of the city and everything that comes with it, I am ready to play.”
