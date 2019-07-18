KCBD VIDEO: Wes Kittley delivers winning message at men’s lunch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Wes Kittley came to speak at my monthly men’s lunch Wednesday afternoon. He brought his new friend with him, the NCAA Men’s Track & Field Outdoor National Championship Trophy.
Wes Kittley won an unprecedented 29 national championships while coaching at Abilene Christian University, but this latest one at Texas Tech moves to the top.
“This one means everything. When I came here 20 years ago when Gerald Myers hired me to win a National Championship for Texas Tech. It’s hard. As I told in the speech today, there’s not many teams who have done it. We are very fortunate to do that. Great place. Great school. I’ve been blessed.”
Kittley says with the Men’s track & field team winning the National Title, it’s put Texas Tech in the National spotlight.
“Just how people see Texas Tech now, it’s been a fabulous year for the Red Raiders. People look at Texas Tech a little bit different now. Recruiting is going great, People want to come to Texas Tech. I think we are going to have a really good group next year."
Wes Kittley has a strong message at my men’s lunch today: God doesn’t want you to be average. Watch and listen to his message that included, his unbelievable job Interview with Gerald Myers to get the Texas Tech job, the text he sent Chris Beard the night before the basketball championship & the great gift he gave each of his 146 athletes.
