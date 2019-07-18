Man sentenced 10 years after body dumped at Carriage House

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the murder of 32-year-old Gabriel Salazar. Salazar’s body was found behind the Carriage House Inn on Jan. 8, 2017.
Court documents show 30-year-old Jake Austin Johnson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A woman, 29-year-old Geneva Leal, is charged with the murder of Salazar and is also charged with tampering with evidence.
According to the arrest warrant, Johnson dumped Salazar’s body because he quote, “Did not care if he (Salazar) lived or died.”
The pages of the warrant go on to state that Johnson told police exactly where the evidence could be found linking him to the murder.
According to the arrest warrant, Salazar was at Leal’s house when he was attacked. Leal told investigators she saw Salazar shot, stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat. Police believe she is the one who shot, stabbed and assaulted him.
The warrant reveals Leal told investigators after the attack she cleaned up all the blood inside the house. It goes on to sate Johnson arrived after the attack, but told officers Salazar was still alive at the time.
The warrant reveals Johnson took Salazar’s body from Leal’s house, put him in the back of his pick-up and left him behind The Carriage House Inn and Suites. Johnson admitted to police he didn’t know Salazar was dead until Sunday.
The warrant continues with Johnson admitting to investigators they would find the plastic bed liner along with the tools from his truck that had Salazar's blood on it, inside his house.
According to the warrant, Johnson went back Sunday to the house where Salazar was attacked and saw the carpet from the living had been removed.
