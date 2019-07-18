Meth dealer pleads guilty, faces 10 years to life in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 279 grams of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Zachariah Castro, was pulled over by an officer with the Lubbock Police Department on October 29, 2018 for failing to signal his turn. The officer noticed Castro’s minor child was also in the vehicle.
During the stop, Castro admitted to not using his signal to turn and he also admitted to smoking marijuana within the past several hours after the officer pointed out the vehicle smelled like marijuana.
When the officer searched his vehicle, they found a black backpack directly behind the driver’s seat. The backpack contained several plastic baggies containing meth, several empty plastic baggies and a digital scale. He immediately told officers the bag was his and that was all of the “work” he had in his car. The report says “work” means drugs that are meant for sale.
The sentencing date has not been set for Castro.
Along with the 10 years to life in prison, he faces five years to life of supervised release when he is released from prison.
