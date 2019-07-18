Moonlight Musicals to open ‘Mamma Mia’ Aug. 8, run through Aug. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals is gearing up to perform its production of “Mamma Mia!” from Aug. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24. Shows will start at 8 p.m. inside LMM’s Amphitheater at 413 E. Broadway.
The show follows a young Sophie Sheridan who is on a quest to discover the identity of father, which leads her to three men from an island her mother visited 20 years before. The musical is also set to the hits of ABBA!.
The cast is full of locals, with Madeleine Hale as Sophie Sheridan, Keegan Peck as her fiancé Sky, Donna Sheridan as Deanna Hurt, and Jeremy Barbee, Colin Hale and Mike Meister as Sophie’s possible fathers.
General admission tickets are $19 and premium tickets are $29. However, on opening night general admission tickets are $14. Tickets are sold through Select-A-Set and that link can be found here.
The full cast and crew lineup can be found here.
