More Heat, More Sun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We really didn’t need the thermometer to confirm it, but it was 100 or higher at many South Plains communities today. It will likely be the same for Friday with high pressure still in control, along with sunny skies and some breezy south winds.
The heat will stay will us through Saturday, then a slight drop in temps in Sunday and a significant change in the weather pattern beginning Monday.
Sunday will serve as the transition day as afternoon temps should stay in the low to mid 90s with increasing clouds and cooler air filtering into the region.
By Monday a strong cold front, at least by July standards, will be moving through Texas with gusty winds, more clouds and increasing rain chances.
I expect the afternoon highs to remain in the 80s from Monday through Wednesday, maybe even longer. There is a possibility that Monday could be in the 70s if clouds and rain provide coverage for the entire day.
Rain chances will remain higher from early Monday into early Wednesday then begin to decrease.
Along with cooler afternoons the nighttime lows will stay in the 60s beginning Monday morning and through all of next week.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.