Organ donation groups to host 2nd Chance Run on Aug. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Donation Life Texas and LifeGift will host the Donate Life Texas 2nd Chance Run, starting at 8 a.m. on Aug 3 inside of Mackenzie Park. Transplant recipients, donor family members, health professionals, donation advocates and the public are invited to join.
Registration is now open and events include at 5K run, a one-mile run and a virtual run. Registrations fees for all events are $30 for adults and $20 for youths 12 years old and under.
There will also be a 2nd Chance Run Village that includes a kids’ zone, various games and after-race refreshments. A Donor Remembrance Tent will also be erected and those who would like to submit a loved one’s name have until July 22 to do so. That information can be found here.
On race day, roads will be closed at 6 a.m., on-site check-ins start at 7 a.m., the 5K begins at 8 a.m., the one-mile race begins at 8:15 a.m. and an awards ceremony will be at 9:15 a.m.
Registration information can be found here.
