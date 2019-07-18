Pigskin Preview: Amherst Bulldogs

AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) -The Amherst Bulldogs went 7-3 last season, but lost out on making the playoffs so head Coach Daniel Hinojosa says his team wants to return to the pigskin promise land… The playoffs.
“We got to stay home. It was the first time in three or four years we hadn’t won the District title. We have some kids who are wanting to reestablish ourselves. It’s a good thing. It’s a good problem to have when you have kids showing up on their own. Lifting on their own. Running on their own and dragging the younger class men along.”
Amherst will once again have their physical brand of football in 2019.
“We are going to be a big and strong with a little quickness and hopefully we can do something with it. If they’re working hard, we need to work harder than they do. Hopefully we can stay on top. Our number one goal is to win the District title, make the playoffs and then make a run if we can.”
