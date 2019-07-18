Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

ANTON, Texas (KCBD) -The Anton Bulldogs are coming off back to back playoff seasons, but they enter 2019 with a new head coach as Matthew Hoover comes in from Grandfalls.
“We’re ready to get back to the South Plains and get going at Anton. They had a lot of success the past few years so we know we can go in and build on them.”
Hoover takes over for Pat Potts, who after three seasons leading the Anton Bulldogs, left to be an assistant at Slaton.
Hoover was part of a State Championship team at Grandfalls and he wants to bring that type of excitement to Anton.
“It was the right fit and right situation for me and my family. We lived in the South Plains for 10 years and have been trying to get back and this felt right. It felt good. The people of Anton are really really good. We know we can do something great in that community.”
Anton wants to be in the mix for a District Championship.
“being young, it’s going to be a dog fight. We are going to have to play lots of defense and grind it out every week. Our goal is always to make the playoffs, contend for a District Title. They’ve been doing it the last few years so we hope to continue that tradition and build on it."
