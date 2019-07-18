TTU Men’s Basketball announces 2019 non-conference schedule

UTRGV is the only non-conference opponent that the Red Raiders will play for the second straight season. Tech earned a 71-46 win over the Vaqueros last season on Dec. 28, 2018 at the USA. UTRGV would go 20-17 last season with a 9-7 record in Western Athletic Conference play. They also had a road loss at Oklahoma to go 0-2 against Big 12 competition. The team advanced to the second round of the WAC Tournament after an opening-round win over CSU Bakersfield and then dropped a 79-72 decision to top-seeded New Mexico State. UTRGV finished its year by playing in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, earning a 74-73 win over Grambling State before a 94-85 loss to Texas Southern on its home court in Edinburg to end its season. Tech is now 6-0 all-time against the Vaqueros with the first-ever matchup in 1983.