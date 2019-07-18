TTU Men’s Basketball announces 2019 non-conference schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball program has announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule following a historic season where the Red Raiders advanced to the NCAA National Championship Final, won the Big 12 regular-season championship and earned the most wins in program history.
Tech currently has seven home games on its non-conference schedule at the United Supermarkets Arena:
- Season opener against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 5
- Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 9)
- Tennessee State (Nov. 21)
- LIU Brooklyn (Nov. 24)
- Southern Mississippi (Dec. 16)
- UT Rio Grande Valley (Dec. 21)
- Cal State Bakersfield (Dec. 29).
- Additionally, Tech will also play a neutral-court game against Houston Baptist on Nov. 13 in Midland at the Chaparral Center. The contest against HBU will not be part of the 2019-20 season ticket package and the SEC/Big 12 Challenge (opponent/location) on Jan. 25, 2020 will be announced at a later date.
Along with the Red Raider home games, the program previously announced it will play a pair of games in the Las Vegas Classic against San Diego State on Nov. 28 and either Iowa or Creighton on Friday, Nov. 29. The team will then play DePaul on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Chicago as part of the Big East/Big 12 Challenge and then Louisville at the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Game times and television networks will be released at a later date along with the Big 12 schedule.
UTRGV is the only non-conference opponent that the Red Raiders will play for the second straight season. Tech earned a 71-46 win over the Vaqueros last season on Dec. 28, 2018 at the USA. UTRGV would go 20-17 last season with a 9-7 record in Western Athletic Conference play. They also had a road loss at Oklahoma to go 0-2 against Big 12 competition. The team advanced to the second round of the WAC Tournament after an opening-round win over CSU Bakersfield and then dropped a 79-72 decision to top-seeded New Mexico State. UTRGV finished its year by playing in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, earning a 74-73 win over Grambling State before a 94-85 loss to Texas Southern on its home court in Edinburg to end its season. Tech is now 6-0 all-time against the Vaqueros with the first-ever matchup in 1983.
The Red Raiders will play their final game of the 2019 calendar year by hosting Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday, Dec. 29. CSU-Bakersfield went 18-16 last season and were 7-9 win Western Athletic Conference play. The Roadrunners dropped a 66-61 to TCU in Fort Worth in their only game against a Big 12 opponent. The team lost in the opening round of the WAC Tournament before earning CollegeInsider.com Tournament wins over Cal State Fullerton and Southern Utah. Their season ended with an 80-65 loss to Green Bay in the quarterfinals of the postseason event. Tech is 1-0 all-time against the Roadrunners with the only previous meeting coming on Dec. 27, 2011.
The 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships is scheduled for March 11-14 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri and Selection Sunday is on March 15. The Red Raiders have reached the NCAA tournament the past two seasons, advancing to the Elite Eight in 2018 and the Final Four in 2019. The 2020 NCAA Tournament opens with first and second round games from March 19-22 followed by the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds (March 26-29). The Final Four will be from April 4-6 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Texas Tech will embark on a foreign tour from Aug. 12-19 where it will play three games at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island before returning to Lubbock to begin school and prepare for the follow-up to the NCAA championship final appearance.
