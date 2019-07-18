UMC, Texas Tech partner to open Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic

“This is a brand new initiative to bring multiple services together under one roof; services that offer hope for children and their families,” Dr. Brian Payne, Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “This type of clinic is not often done in conjunction with a children’s hospital. Frequently it’s difficult to collaborate in a way we are looking to, but with Texas Tech’s help, we will be able to provide many therapeutic services to the children of our region, and their families.”