UMC, Texas Tech partner to open Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech and University Medical Center have partnered up to establish a Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic inside of UMC’s campus. The new clinic will offer individual, couple and family therapy on site and through teletherapy.
This clinic will serve the region and is specifically designed for pediatric patients and their families, according to UMC. The primary focus is to support children, adolescents, and families during and throughout medical treatment.
This will also provide an affordable approach to therapeutic services.
Some of the services the clinic will offer is psychoedcation related to medical trauma, trauma-related assessments, support groups, coping with acute and chronic medical issues, management of depression and anxiety, dealing with physical and emotional trauma, grief and loss, and family violence, among other services.
“This is a brand new initiative to bring multiple services together under one roof; services that offer hope for children and their families,” Dr. Brian Payne, Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “This type of clinic is not often done in conjunction with a children’s hospital. Frequently it’s difficult to collaborate in a way we are looking to, but with Texas Tech’s help, we will be able to provide many therapeutic services to the children of our region, and their families.”
A grand opening ceremony will take place for the new clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the UMC Medical Office Plaza I, 3502 9th St.
