Until the heat relief arrives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While I am looking ahead to some relief from the heat and humidity, I'm focusing first on the heat and humidity between now and then. While these temperatures are not unusual, slightly above average, the humidity is on the high side for our neck of the woods. The effects of extreme heat are cumulative. Prolonged hot weather takes a greater toll on us, as well as pets and plants, compared to an occasional very hot day among more average temperatures.
High pressure will continue to be the major player in our weather through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to peak in the mid-90 to just above 100-degree range with heat indices of 105 to 108 over the far eastern KCBD viewing area. The sky will continue mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Storm chances will continue quite low, with a slight chance of a few storms over the far western KCBD viewing area late each day and overnight. Plus, the breeze will continue to generally run from 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
Summer days are typically at their hottest from mid-afternoon into early evening. Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible.
Long-sleeved, light weight, light colored, loose fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.
Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it - water. Drink plenty of it, even if you aren't thirsty.
Outdoors try to stay in the shade, but it's even better if you can stay in an air-conditioned environment.
In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911.
If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.
IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.
People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness. Find out more about heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 76°, which tied the max-min record (warmest low temperature) for the date. The July 17 record is 76°, in 1981 and 2018. It also was eight degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 96°, three degrees above the average high. The July 17 record low is 59° (1930) and the record high 105° (1989). For today, July 18, Lubbock’s average low remains 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 60° (1935) and the record high 103° (1978 and 2018).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:57 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:50 AM CDT.
