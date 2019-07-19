Dangerous Heat Expect to Last Through The Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will continue to remain very warm through the evening and only descend into the mid 70′s by sunrise.
Saturday will be another hot and dry day across the South Plains with high temperatures expected to reach upper 90′s and low 100′s by afternoon. Dangerous temperatures and damaging UV rays will require plenty of sunblock and water to combat the effects of heat exhaustion.
Sunday will be much the same until a front arrives late that evening bringing relief to much of the region. Relief will come with more cloud cover and rain by Sunday night with a chance for isolated shower and thunderstorm development through early Monday morning.
Monday morning temperatures will start out cooler thanks to the front and any rain that is received. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be markedly cooler by nearly 20° from Friday afternoon high temperatures, only reaching the low 80′s.
High temperatures for the remainder of the week will follow a slow warming trend back into the 90′s but will remain pleasant compared to the scorching temperatures expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.