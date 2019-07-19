Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, 30-year-old Gabriel Salazar has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Gabriel Salazar.
- Johnson pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in Salazar’s death.
- He also admitted to leaving Salazar to die behind The Carriage House Inn, off of Highway 84.
- Read more details here: Man sentenced 10 years after body dumped at Carriage House
In national news, President Donald Trump said a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.
- Trump blamed Iran for what he called a “provocative and hostile” act towards the U.S.
- He said the USS Boxer took defensive action after the Iranian aircraft closed to within 1,000 yards of the ship.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz
Trump is also trying to distance himself from chants made during one of his re-election rallies.
- During a campaign rally earlier this week, attendees chanted “send her back” for 13 seconds without the president interrupting.
- The chants were in response to tweets sent out by the president earlier this week in which he told four U.S. congresswomen, all citizens of the U.S., to go back to their native countries if they are not happy here.
- Read more from The AP here: Trump says not happy with backers’ ‘send her back’ chant
Area farmers are beginning to band together to form a type of infrastructure for the future growth and sale of hemp products in the state.
- Hemp, a close cousin to marijuana, was approved by the Texas legislature earlier this year and it will soon be legal to grow.
- Al Crisp is a cotton farmer from Lamesa who is part of the Texas Hemp Association. He and the association are working to teach farmers, bankers and insurance companies what hemp is before it is officially legal.
- Read more from KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz here: Area cotton farmer planning to grow legalized hemp
Read more Thursday stories:
- South Plains Auto Theft Task Force etching VINs on cars to fight auto theft
- Tech Athletics to host free movie night on Friday
- Public invited to Legacy Play Village Design Day on Saturday
- New Deal ISD to provide free breakfast, lunch for all students
- Organ donation groups to host 2nd Chance Run on Aug. 3
- UMC, Texas Tech partner to open Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic
- Moonlight Musicals to open ‘Mamma Mia’ Aug. 8, run through Aug. 24
- KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Barney
Don’t forget to enter yourself into the drawing for a FREE Daybreak Today coffee mug. Details can be found here: Daybreak Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.