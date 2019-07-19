Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Man sentenced to 10 years for 2017 murder, Trump says U.S. warship downs Iranian drone and local farmers work to educate public on hemp

By Michael Cantu | July 19, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, 30-year-old Gabriel Salazar has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Gabriel Salazar.

In national news, President Donald Trump said a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.

  • Trump blamed Iran for what he called a “provocative and hostile” act towards the U.S.
  • He said the USS Boxer took defensive action after the Iranian aircraft closed to within 1,000 yards of the ship.
  • Read more from The Associated Press here: American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

Trump is also trying to distance himself from chants made during one of his re-election rallies.

  • During a campaign rally earlier this week, attendees chanted “send her back” for 13 seconds without the president interrupting.
  • The chants were in response to tweets sent out by the president earlier this week in which he told four U.S. congresswomen, all citizens of the U.S., to go back to their native countries if they are not happy here.
  • Read more from The AP here: Trump says not happy with backers’ ‘send her back’ chant

Area farmers are beginning to band together to form a type of infrastructure for the future growth and sale of hemp products in the state.

  • Hemp, a close cousin to marijuana, was approved by the Texas legislature earlier this year and it will soon be legal to grow.
  • Al Crisp is a cotton farmer from Lamesa who is part of the Texas Hemp Association. He and the association are working to teach farmers, bankers and insurance companies what hemp is before it is officially legal.
  • Read more from KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz here: Area cotton farmer planning to grow legalized hemp

Read more Thursday stories:

