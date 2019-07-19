Food for Thought: 7/18/19

Food for Thought 7/18
By Christy Hartin | July 18, 2019 at 10:40 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 10:48 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock health inspectors checked-out the cleanliness of more than two dozen Hub City kitchens this week; they’re making sure your family is safe when you dine out.

Taqueria Autlan at 2722 50th had 12 violations.

  • Cooked beans did not cool properly. This can cause bacteria growth.
  • Pico de gallo was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
  • Dirty dishes were stove over food items.
  • Dirty knives and measuring cups were with clean items. The inside of the ice machine was dirty.
  • The hand sink was blocked, and there were no paper towels.
  • There was no hand wash sign in the restrooms.
  • Food containers were cracked.
  • Bulk food containers were on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
  • There gnats and flies in a bin of dirty linens.
  • Lights did not have covers.
  • Personal items were on top of food items.
  • There were no food handler cards available.

The report shows the violations were corrected while the inspector was there.

Now to the good news.

Here's a look at this week's top performers:

  • Chipotle at 8201 Quaker
  • Olde Timer Popcorn (mobile)
  • Andy's Ice Cream (mobile)
  • Tropical Icy (mobile)

