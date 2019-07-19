Food for Thought: 7/18/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock health inspectors checked-out the cleanliness of more than two dozen Hub City kitchens this week; they’re making sure your family is safe when you dine out.
Taqueria Autlan at 2722 50th had 12 violations.
- Cooked beans did not cool properly. This can cause bacteria growth.
- Pico de gallo was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
- Dirty dishes were stove over food items.
- Dirty knives and measuring cups were with clean items. The inside of the ice machine was dirty.
- The hand sink was blocked, and there were no paper towels.
- There was no hand wash sign in the restrooms.
- Food containers were cracked.
- Bulk food containers were on the floor of the walk-in cooler.
- There gnats and flies in a bin of dirty linens.
- Lights did not have covers.
- Personal items were on top of food items.
- There were no food handler cards available.
The report shows the violations were corrected while the inspector was there.
Now to the good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
- Chipotle at 8201 Quaker
- Olde Timer Popcorn (mobile)
- Andy's Ice Cream (mobile)
- Tropical Icy (mobile)
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.