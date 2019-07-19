Joyland inviting South Plains to celebrate, as Katie Dean turns 100 years old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of Joyland’s icons, Katie Dean, is turning 100 years old and the park is inviting everyone to the party.
“We’re just going to have a big day for her. I think it’s really special. I think she’s touched a lot of people’s lives," said David Dean, the owner and President of Joyland and Katie’s son.
Joyland has played a huge role in Katie’s life. David said up until a couple of years ago, she would go to Joyland every day as one of the purchasers, accompanied by her husband for decades.
“Yes, he and my mom purchased Joyland in 1973. There wasn’t a lot here in 1973. We moved here from Amarillo and started a new life. There were only 13 rides here, so there wasn’t a lot going on and through time, my mom and my dad worked very hard together to make it grow.”
Joyland welcomes everyone to the party on Saturday. David is expecting a great turnout as people come out to see his mom.
Through time, there’s been a lot of people who have worked for us. They come back today and many of them are grandparents and bring their kids back today, so it’s really pretty special.”
The party will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in a party room on the property. Admission rates will still apply, but David says if you bring a couple of cans for the needy, you can get $4 off your admission ticket.
For more information, head to joylandpark.com. You can see more about the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/428223677907973/.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.