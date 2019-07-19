KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pip

By Michael Cantu | July 19, 2019 at 6:56 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 6:56 AM
Pip, KCBD's Pet of the Day for July 19.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pip, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Pip is crate trained and knows how to follow commands.

She also loves people and other dogs.

Pip’s adoption fees for Friday, July 19, have been waived.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

