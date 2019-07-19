Late weekend cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tell me your thoughts about yesterday's weather, and I pretty much know your thoughts on today's weather. And tomorrow's, too. There is, however, heat relief which will follow. Plus, at least a slight chance of rain. Here's my updated outlook.
Here's the short version. Just repeat Thursday's weather today and tomorrow. Then drop temperatures slightly Sunday, and significantly Monday. The temperature drop will be accompanied by a slight chance of rain late Sunday through Monday.
And the long version.
Today will be sunny, gusty, and hot. At least as hot as yesterday with highs from near 100 to 105 degrees. A stray storm or two may affect the far western viewing area late today or overnight.
Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and hot. Highs will be near to a little above 100°. A stray storm or two may affect the far western viewing area late in the day or overnight.
Sunday brings the first bit of change with the late arrival of a cold front. The day will be partly cloudy, breezy, and hot. Just not as hot, with highs in the 90s for most, though some triple digits may be possible over the far southern KCBD viewing area. The front also brings a slight chance of storms late in the day.
A significant cool down follows the front. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of storms and rain and highs in the 70s and 80s. Our current forecast for Lubbock is 82°, but if there's more cloud cover and rain the city may not make it to 80°.
Nights, too, will be cooler. Lubbock's lows will fall into the low 60s for a couple of days.
You may have seen/read about Heat Advisories (as well as Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings) in effect for many areas of the country. There have been no advisories (or watches or warnings) issued for the KCBD viewing area. That's because the criteria have not been reached or forecast. Heat Advisory criteria for Lubbock and the rest of the Caprock is a temperature or heat index of 105 to 109° and for the area east of the Caprock it is a temperature or heat index of 110 to 114°.
Yesterday nearly every weather station in the TTU Mesonet in the KCBD viewing area recorded triple-digit highs. There were exceptions. Amherst, Fluvanna, Graham, Hobbs, Lamesa, O'Donnell, and Roaring Springs all ended up at 99°. There are, however, two Mesonet stations near Snyder. The one just east of town was 99°. The other, on the south side of town near Western Texas College was 100°.
81° is the warmest low temperature (max-min record) for all-time in Lubbock's weather record. It was on this date in 2018. Yes, just one year ago today. It followed the previous day's high of 103°, which tied the July record set in 1978.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 75°, which was seven degrees above the average low for the date. The high was 100°, seven degrees above the average high. The July 18 record low is 60° (1935) and the record high 103° (1978 and 2018). For today, July 19, Lubbock’s average low remains 68° and the high 93°. The record low is 55° (1947) and the record high 108° (1936).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:56 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:51 AM CDT.
