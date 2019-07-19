Late weekend cold front

You may have seen/read about Heat Advisories (as well as Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings) in effect for many areas of the country. There have been no advisories (or watches or warnings) issued for the KCBD viewing area. That's because the criteria have not been reached or forecast. Heat Advisory criteria for Lubbock and the rest of the Caprock is a temperature or heat index of 105 to 109° and for the area east of the Caprock it is a temperature or heat index of 110 to 114°.