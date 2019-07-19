Lubbock Lake Landmark invites public to tour facilities on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Lake Landmark are inviting members of the public to get a behind-the-scenes tour of their facilities. The event is free and all ages are welcome.
During this tour, attendees will also get a look inside its research lab and some excavation sites. They will also get the opportunity to speak with archaeologists at research sites.
Those who need more information are asked to contact Susan Rowe at susan.rowe@ttu.edu or calling 806-742-1116.
