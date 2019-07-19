Lubbock man charged with manslaughter sentenced to 30 months for firearm offense

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man charged with manslaughter was sentenced to 30 months in prison for an unrelated firearms offense this week.
Moore pleaded guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm back on Nov. 13, 2018.
21-year-old Gregquendrikk Taycarl Ja Na Moore was indicted for manslaughter by a Lubbock Grand Jury in December 2018, accused of killing Jaylon Brown back in July of 2015.
On July 28, 2015, 19-year-old Brown and another boy, 13-year-old Brashodrick Dial, were both rushed to the hospital after Brown was shot at Park Meadows Villa Apartment Complex in the 2500 block of Weber Drive, south of Mae Simmons Park.
Brown was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.
Moore will face a negotiation conference hearing for the manslaughter charges in August 2019.
