Pigskin Preview: Lazbuddie Longhorns

LAZBUDDIE, Texas (KCBD) -Lazbuddie went 2-7 last season in coach Shawn Kerr’s first season leading the team. With a lot of kids back, they look to show improvement in 2019. Assistant coach Jacob Schacher says he likes Lazbuddie’s strength this season.
“We have size. We have some big kids that are becoming Sophomores. They had a good weight program last year. They are getting bigger. They are getting stronger. Our strength is going to be in our line."
In District 3 with Anton, Amherst, Whitharral and Cotton Center, the Longhorns will look to contend and show improvement.
“Just building on that foundation. We obviously want to get more wins than we did last year. We want to see the boys build on what we already laid out.”
