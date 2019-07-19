Plainview home damaged after Thursday fire

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A home in Plainview was damaged Thursday afternoon following a fire in the 1100 block of Nassau Street. No injuries were reported and most of the damage was to the corner of the home.
The Plainview Fire Department responded to the scene after 4:30 p.m. and found the single-family home was on fire, according to The Plainview Herald.
One corner of the home was heavily damaged, but besides that most of the rest of the home was spared.
Investigators are looking into what caused this fire.
This story was originally reported by The Plainview Herald.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.