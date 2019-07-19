Police respond to man barricaded in apartment near 65th Drive

By KCBD Staff | July 19, 2019 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated July 19 at 11:30 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - U.S. Marshals, Lubbock police and Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are responding to a man who is barricaded inside of an apartment in the 1300 block of 65th Drive, near the intersection of Avenue P.

The Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT team is also responding. Emergency officials were called to the area around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

So far there have been no injuries reported but emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

