Salvation Army teams up with Blue Sky for Back to School drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Salvation Army and Blue Sky restaurants are teaming up to help get clothes and school supplies for students who are staying in the Salvation Army Shelter.
To help get supplies and clothes, the Salvation Army will have Back to School tags with brief description of the kids, including age, size, grade and school supply needs.
Anyone who picks up a tag and then brings supplies and clothing to the Blue Sky at 4416 98th St. will receive a $10 gift card. The tags are available until Aug. 10.
