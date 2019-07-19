Trinity Christian football gets huge support from administration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -There’s a new attitude about Trinity Christian Lion football going into the 2019 season and it starts at the top as Dr, Kevin Spiller takes over as the Lions Head Coach.
“What an opportunity. What a blessing to be given this job as head football coach, head track coach and assistant athletic director and oh by the way, you get some incredible new facilities in which to work with.”
After playing home game all over the past few years including Levelland, Trinity Christian is getting their own turf football stadium at 144th and Quaker. Construction is in progress. Until the field is ready, Trinity Christian will play home games at New Deal this season.
Coach Spiller also has an experienced coaching staff, including former Seagraves head coach Steve Heryford. Back when Spiller was the Superintendent at Seagraves, he hired Heryford as the head coach. Spiller was his offensive coordinator. Now they reunite at Trinity Christian, where Spiller says there’s a lot of support for the football program.
“This is going to boost our program 1005. With this staff, we are going to build something special.”
