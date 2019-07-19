Four in custody, charged in overnight shootings

18-year-old Tyson Isaac and 18-year-old Jakiyre Linzsey are now in custody facing Aggravated Assault charges related to the shooting that occurred at Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue. On the night of July 16th, Lubbock Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue for reports of a shooting. Four people were inside a car that was targeted and shot. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Jaquan Johnson, was struck during the shooting. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.