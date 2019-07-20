Adrian Gregory signs five-year extension

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After going 42-15 and leading the Red Raiders on one of their most successful runs in program history, Texas Tech softball head coach Adrian Gregory received a new five-year extension.
Gregory was hired back in 2014, and with the new five-year contract, she will lead the Red Raiders through the 2024 season.
In 2019, the Red Raiders made huge strides in the right direction under Gregory’s leadership.
Last season, the Red Raiders went on an impressive 13-game-winning streak, which included wins over No. 13 Arizona State, No. 17 Oregon, No. 21 Auburn, and Wisconsin.
In a press release sent out by Texas Tech Athletics, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt had this to say on Gregory’s new contract.
"I was pleased with the progress our softball program has made this past season under Coach Gregory," Hocutt said. "We look forward to continued success under her leadership."
