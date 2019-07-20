Cooler days ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve got one more hot day to get through, then we can put this heat spell behind us.
Temperatures will still be warm for Sunday, in the upper 90s for Lubbock and the 100s for the northeastern South Plains, but a cold front Sunday night will knock those temperatures down to a bit below average this time of year, for most of next week.
The front will have some scattered showers and thunderstorms along it, but no indications of any severe weather, and not everyone will see the rain. Behind the front, drier air will move in to shut off those rain chances. But that drier air will allow morning temperatures to drop into the 60s, giving everyone’s A/C’s a much-needed break.
