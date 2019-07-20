John McCarty shares life lessons from Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - You’re never too old to re-invent yourself. That’s what we learned after meeting John McCarty in Littlefield. He’s 86 years old with a lot of life ahead of him.
John McCarty got his barber's license in 1953. But a few years later, he had an opportunity to try something new and very different. He became a funeral home director and opened his own busines. So now, for 59 years, he has been answering the phone, "McCarty funeral home. We're here to help. May God bless you."
The building sits right at the corner of Elms and Griffin in Littlefield.
John says he's not getting rich. Not that people aren't dying. But sometimes, they can't pay. And John, being John, is ok with that. He says, "Hearts are hurting, in pain. Just to say a few encouraging words, something to help them. That means a lot to me."
It's that same compassion that brings John outside to do good for other people on their turf, literally.
John has a big riding mower that he likes to use as needed. He says, "Regardless of whether I get money or not, you got a lot that needs mowing and nobody to mow it." That's when John will drive his mower over and cut the grass… if you ask… and sometimes, even if you don't.
He says, "I'm 86 years old and I'm not getting younger, but the more I do seems like it's helping me."
John says he figured out a long time ago that you have to keep growing to keep from growing old. He explains it like this, "Some people give up and say 'I'm too old. I can't do that, too old old.' I think we can do anything if we put God first." And that's why John McCarty reinvented himself one more time a few months ago.
Every Monday, he drives over to Levelland for guitar lessons.
The oldest among the students, and perhaps the most excited.
After all, he tells people, "I think we can learn anything we want to if we set out minds to."
Then, he gets a big smile and says this about his progress, "I've come a long way, but I got a long way to go!"
John still cuts hair. That's why he built his barber shop right next door to the funeral home. .
But when nobody's in his barber chair or in his gray hearse, John closes up the Barber shop and walks home to pull out his guitar and practice.
And he shares this advice, which may be the secret of his 86 years, “You got to do something with your time.”
