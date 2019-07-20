Matt Mooney to return to Lubbock to host Basketball camp

Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney reacts to fans after a semifinal round game against Michigan State in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Source: David J. Phillip)
By Pete Christy | July 19, 2019 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 9:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Fresh off playing for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, Red Raider Matt Mooney is returning to Lubbock to host a two day basketball camp August 5th & 6th at the Apex Event Center.

Mooney will be teaching and instructing the entire camp that is for boys in the first through 12th grades. Girls in grades 1 through 4 can also take part in the camp.

Matt Mooney Basketball Camp Flyer
Session 1 is boys and girls in grades 1 through 4 from 9-11am on August 5th & 6th for $80.

Session 2 is boys in grades 5 through 8 from noon to 2:30pm for $100.

Session 3 is boys grades 9 to 12 from 3:30pm to 6pm for $100.

Mooney’s Red Raider teammate Tariq Owens, who just signed a one year contract with the Phoenix Suns, will be a special guest at the camp.

To register for Matt Mooney’s basketball camp go to www.emailmeform.com/builder/emf/mattmooney/camp

