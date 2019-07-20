More heat for the region, cold front coming Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat for the region through Saturday and Sunday.
However, afternoon temperatures will be slightly lower over the South Plains beginning Sunday. It’s not a big change for Sunday, but it will be a big change for Monday.
Sunday's temps will still be in the mid and upper 90s ahead of a strong cold front. That front will likely arrive on the South Plains sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning. It will bring a chance of showers and storms and a definite difference in temperatures.
You can expect lows on Monday morning to start in the 60s and the afternoon highs will stay in the 70s and low 80s.
Due to the strength of the front, plus clouds and a chance of rain throughout Monday that combination will keep afternoon highs below normal.
The cooler air will stay in place through most of the week, although Thursday may return to near 90 degrees for the afternoon. The rest of the week will be in the 80s.
As for rain, chances increase in the northern South Plains late Sunday afternoon and spread south through the evening and overnight into Monday. Rain chances may linger throughout the day Monday.
By Tuesday rain chances will drop as the stable, cooler and drier air take over the region for the rest of next week.
Just remember that the heat will still be here Sunday, so drink fluids, find shade and air conditioning when you’re out in the sun for extended periods of time.
