Phoenix Suns sign Tariq Owens

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, former Red Raider Tariq Owens has signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
The deal is a one-year deal and is an Exhibit 10 contract.
An Exhibit 10 contract allows the Suns the option to convert the contract into a two-way contract.
(Two-way contract is when a player can play for the G-League team and the NBA team.)
Owens spent the Summer League with the Suns (didn’t play) and will now join them for training camp.
