Phoenix Suns sign Tariq Owens

Phoenix Suns sign Tariq Owens
Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens dunks the ball during the first half against Virginia in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Source: David J. Phillip)
By Devin Ward | July 20, 2019 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 5:39 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to NBA reporter Keith Smith, former Red Raider Tariq Owens has signed a deal with the Phoenix Suns.

The deal is a one-year deal and is an Exhibit 10 contract.

An Exhibit 10 contract allows the Suns the option to convert the contract into a two-way contract.

(Two-way contract is when a player can play for the G-League team and the NBA team.)

Owens spent the Summer League with the Suns (didn’t play) and will now join them for training camp.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.