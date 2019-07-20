Pigskin Preview: Cotton Center Elks

COTTON CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - The Cotton Center Elks enter 2019 with a new head coach as Cody Brewer moves up to take over the pigskin program.
“It’s been kind of a wild ride. I’m super excited. I’m very thankful for our community, parents and administration for giving me the opportunity. There’s an energy here that hasn’t been here in a little while and it’s fun.”
The Elks have just one win in the last three seasons, but Coach Brewer hopes to have a good allotment of Elks this season.
“We’re still on the lower side of things, but we have more numbers than we have had in the past. We are in a good spot with our youth.”
Cotton Center will look to battle in District three of Class 1A Division II
“It’s going to be tough, but we may end up surprising some people. It might be fun. We are going to be on the young side so it’s good for these kids to see what they have to go against the next four years for our Freshman.”
