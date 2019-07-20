Community comes together for 7th Annual Celebrate Littlefield

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - People began arriving at the Lamb County Ag Center grounds in Littlefield at 5 p.m. on Friday to celebrate their town with vendors, live music and a BBQ cook-off.
Mayor of Littlefield Eric Turpen is inviting everyone to come by and celebrate Littlefield this weekend.
“We have a parade, wine tasting at the museum tonight, the concert’s going on tonight and tomorrow. Food vendors, horseshoe competitions, corn hole tournaments,” Turpen said.
Turpen said the event is a true community effort, as organizations come together to pull it off.
The celebration began seven years ago as Littlefield’s centennial commemoration. It’s carried on ever since, getting bigger and better each year.
“All the surrounding communities come participate and a lot of our local citizens come out and enjoy the festivities as well,” Turpen said.
Cody West, an event volunteer, said they expect to bring in close to 4,000 people this weekend.
“It’s almost the whole population of the town, all in one place over the course of the weekend,” West said.
Turpen said the celebration is a chance to showcase what the Littlefield community is all about.
“We have good people here, Littlefield’s full of good people and it’s a great place to live and work. We have great schools and great neighbors and it’s just a good place to raise a family,” Turpen said.
A ticket to Celebrate Littlefield is $25 and is good for both days.
